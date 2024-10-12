Chester have recruited former Barnsley and Bradford City winger Dylan Mottley-Henry ahead of their FA Cup showdown with Scarborough Athletic.

Two of the National League North’s biggest clubs are set to collide in the FA Cup, with a place in the first round proper up for grabs.

Chester have bolstered their ranks ahead of the fixture, signing a winger with EFL experience in Mottley-Henry.

A product of Bradford City’s academy, Mottley-Henry was released by the Bantams in 2016 after failing to establish himself as a first-team regular.

Dylan Mottley-Henry made his Bradford City debut against Preston North End in April 2015. | Bruce Rollinson

Barnsley handed the wideman a deal following his Bradford exit but opportunities also proved hard to come by at Oakwell. During his four years in South Yorkshire, he was loaned to Tranmere Rovers, Chesterfield and Harrogate Town.

Bradford brought Mottley-Henry back in 2020 and he enjoyed a run of first-team games under Stuart McCall. He was released during the first Covid-19 lockdown but joined the club for a third time just months later.

The Leeds-born winger left Valley Parade for a third time in 2021 and after a spell in Northern Ireland with Larne, moved into the non-league game.

Chester manager Calum McIntyre said: “Dylan is a player we’ve liked for some time and I’m really pleased to have added him to the squad ahead of a busy time of the season. There isn’t an abundance of quality wide players at this level but Dylan is certainly one of them.