All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Former Bradford City, Chelsea and Brentford star lands coaching role with Championship outfit

Former Bradford City defender Andy Myers has been appointed as Millwall’s new assistant head coach.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Nov 2023, 18:02 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 18:02 GMT

The 50-year-old has left his post as Chelsea’s loan player technical coach to take up the new role with the Lions.

He will be assisting the club’s new head coach, his former Blues colleague Joe Edwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both have been drafted in following Millwall’s decision to part ways with Gary Rowett.

Most Popular
Andy Myers has left Premier League giants Chelsea to join Millwall. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesAndy Myers has left Premier League giants Chelsea to join Millwall. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Andy Myers has left Premier League giants Chelsea to join Millwall. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Millwall’s chairman James Berylson told the club’s official website: "We welcome both Joe and Andy to The Den with open arms and look forward to seeing the impact they can make on and off the pitch throughout what we hope to be a long relationship with Millwall."

Myers made a total of 97 appearances in all competitions for Bradford, representing the club between 1999 and 2003.

His move to Millwall has been made on the same day as a change in the dugout at Valley Parade.

Myers’ former employers have appointed Graham Alexander as their new manager having axed Mark Hughes last month.

Related topics:ChelseaMillwallBrentford