Former Bradford City, Millwall and Brentford midfielder lands management role at 35
The 35-year-old has been on the club’s books as a player since 2022, when he made the switch from Billericay Town.
With the club rooted to the bottom of the fifth tier with one win in 21 games, Wright has been tasked with reviving the club’s season.
He has stepped into the shoes of Harry Watling, who has departed via mutual consent.
A club statement read: “Following discussions today between the club and Harry Watling , it has been mutually agreed to part ways.
“The club wishes to place on record our thanks to Harry for his efforts since joining in September. Josh Wright will take the role of first team manager going forward, assisted by David Kerslake.”
Wright has plied his trade below the EFL for over three years but has represented an array of clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two.
He spent the 2018/19 season in West Yorkshire, making 22 appearances for Bradford and briefly serving as the club’s captain.
Speaking to The Telegraph & Argus in 2019 about his time at the club, Wright said: “Bradford City is a big club, a proper club and I never got to see that. That was the frustrating thing.
“Anyone who knows me in the game knows the character that I am and the professional. Some of the stuff being bandied about frustrates me. I’ll live with that but I feel I was a scapegoat.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.