Former Bradford City and Rotherham United forward Matt Derbyshire has confirmed his retirement from playing at the age of 38.

A well-travelled frontman, Derbsyhire played in all four tiers of English football during a career that spanned over 20 years.

He was most recently on the books of Bradford, who released the veteran marksman at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Derbyshire recently returned to one of his former clubs, Blackburn Rovers, to take up a coaching role. He has now confirmed his playing days are officially behind him.

Matt Derbyshire was released by Bradford City at the end of the 2023/24 season. | Bruce Rollinson

In a statement issued via Instagram, he said: “What a privilege in life to play this wonderful game of football. I have never taken a single day for granted, waking up and being able to do this as my job for the past 22 years.”

Derbyshire was plucked from non-league outfit Great Harwood Town in 2003 by Blackburn. He represented Rovers for six years, later turning out for the likes of Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Rotherham.

Significant portions of Derbyshire’s career were spent abroad, with the forward having spent time in Greece, Cyrpus, Australia and India.

He said: “It [his career] has allowed me the privilege to play for my home club Blackburn Rovers, the team that I supported growing up as a local boy and where I made my Premier League debut. I could not and would not have picked a better club to start my journey and will be forever grateful to them.

“I have been so fortunate to have experienced and played in every level of English football and I am so proud to have represented my country. Playing abroad gifted me the experiences of playing [in the] Champions League and Europa League.

“Experiencing playing for Olympiacos in Greece, winning the double and playing in front of their fans, is something I will never forget. I found a home in Cyprus playing for Omonia Nicosia, which will forever have a piece of my heart and will always be a home to myself and my family. To captain this club was my absolute pleasure and privilege.

“Football has gifted me such life experiences starting at Great Harwood to playing at the other side of the world in Australia. I have loved every second of it.