Former Bradford City, Wrexham and Peterborough United man snapped up by non-league club at 37

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2024, 13:20 BST
Former Bradford City, Wrexham and Peterborough United defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival has joined National League North outfit Southport.

Still going strong at 37, Knight-Percival has committed to the club for the 2024/25 season after leaving Kidderminster Harriers. He will add a wealth of experienced to the club’s squad, having played in all three EFL tiers.

Speaking to Southport’s official website, he said: "I came down a week ago and spoke to the gaffer [Jim Bentley]. We had a really good conversation about the club and about where the club’s going in terms of its future, and the things we want to achieve in the upcoming season. He just sold it to me really. I couldn’t really turn him down.

Nathan Knight-Percival was a mainstay at the back for Bradford City. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesNathan Knight-Percival was a mainstay at the back for Bradford City. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Nathan Knight-Percival was a mainstay at the back for Bradford City. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“I’m a communicative person and somebody who just likes to lead and encourage, to help people around me. A battling centre-half, head it, kick it, kind of old-school in a way.

"I’m left-sided so that can always help as well, a bit of balance at the back. I love playing football still and that’s the reason I came here and spoke with the gaffer. I still want to play and I’ve still got that hunger to train and to play, and just to be with a good group of players and try achieve something.”

Knight-Percival spent three years in Yorkshire, racking up 135 appearances for Bradford and scoring eight goals from the back. He was part of the Bantams squad that suffered Wembley heartbreak in 2017, losing to Millwall in the League One play-off final.

