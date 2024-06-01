Former Bradford City, Wrexham and Peterborough United man snapped up by non-league club at 37
Still going strong at 37, Knight-Percival has committed to the club for the 2024/25 season after leaving Kidderminster Harriers. He will add a wealth of experienced to the club’s squad, having played in all three EFL tiers.
Speaking to Southport’s official website, he said: "I came down a week ago and spoke to the gaffer [Jim Bentley]. We had a really good conversation about the club and about where the club’s going in terms of its future, and the things we want to achieve in the upcoming season. He just sold it to me really. I couldn’t really turn him down.
“I’m a communicative person and somebody who just likes to lead and encourage, to help people around me. A battling centre-half, head it, kick it, kind of old-school in a way.
"I’m left-sided so that can always help as well, a bit of balance at the back. I love playing football still and that’s the reason I came here and spoke with the gaffer. I still want to play and I’ve still got that hunger to train and to play, and just to be with a good group of players and try achieve something.”
Knight-Percival spent three years in Yorkshire, racking up 135 appearances for Bradford and scoring eight goals from the back. He was part of the Bantams squad that suffered Wembley heartbreak in 2017, losing to Millwall in the League One play-off final.
