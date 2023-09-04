Former Brighton and Fulham winger joins French club after underwhelming Huddersfield Town stint
Anthony Knockaert has joined French outfit Valenciennes following his underwhelming loan stint at Huddersfield Town.
The winger joined the Terriers in January, making a loan switch from Fulham.
Formerly one of the EFL’s most feared attacking threats, his career had stuttered before he arrived in West Yorkshire but his pedigree generated buzz nevertheless.
However, he managed just five league appearances in a Huddersfield shirt and played an incredibly minor role in the club’s great escape.
Fitness and personal issues disrupted his time with the Terriers and his final appearance for the club came in February.
He left Fulham at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and has now joined Valenciennes of Ligue 2.
The 31-year-old will wear the number 93 shirt for his new club.