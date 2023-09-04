All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Former Brighton and Fulham winger joins French club after underwhelming Huddersfield Town stint

Anthony Knockaert has joined French outfit Valenciennes following his underwhelming loan stint at Huddersfield Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:24 BST

The winger joined the Terriers in January, making a loan switch from Fulham.

Formerly one of the EFL’s most feared attacking threats, his career had stuttered before he arrived in West Yorkshire but his pedigree generated buzz nevertheless.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he managed just five league appearances in a Huddersfield shirt and played an incredibly minor role in the club’s great escape.

Most Popular
Anthony Knockaert has joined French outfit Valenciennes following his underwhelming loan stint at Huddersfield Town. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesAnthony Knockaert has joined French outfit Valenciennes following his underwhelming loan stint at Huddersfield Town. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Anthony Knockaert has joined French outfit Valenciennes following his underwhelming loan stint at Huddersfield Town. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Fitness and personal issues disrupted his time with the Terriers and his final appearance for the club came in February.

He left Fulham at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and has now joined Valenciennes of Ligue 2.

The 31-year-old will wear the number 93 shirt for his new club.

Related topics:BrightonFulhamTerriersFitnessWest Yorkshire