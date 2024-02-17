Former Celtic, Wolves and Blackburn Rovers man snapped up by non-league outfit Doncaster City
The ambitious club were formed in 2022, established by football agent Willie McKay. They compete in the Central Midlands League Premier Division North, on the 11th rung of the English football ladder.
In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Doncaster City confirmed Mulgrew will be with the club for a short period to gain fitness. Their statement read: “Welcome to Doncaster City FC, Charlie Mulgrew. The former Celtic and Scotland international will be with us for a short period to gain valuable fitness.”
Mulgrew hung up his boots back in September, calling time on a career that featured five Scottish Premiership triumphs. However, it appears the 37-year-old is not ready to turn his back on football.
The defender is not the only high-profile figure to have been recruited by Doncaster City. They have also secured the services of former Leeds United forward Ross McCormack.
Another ex-Scotland international, McCormack was once considered among the most dangerous frontmen in the EFL. He has joined the South Yorkshire side having left his role as player/director of football at Liversedge last month.