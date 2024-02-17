The ambitious club were formed in 2022, established by football agent Willie McKay. They compete in the Central Midlands League Premier Division North, on the 11th rung of the English football ladder.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Doncaster City confirmed Mulgrew will be with the club for a short period to gain fitness. Their statement read: “Welcome to Doncaster City FC, Charlie Mulgrew. The former Celtic and Scotland international will be with us for a short period to gain valuable fitness.”

Mulgrew hung up his boots back in September, calling time on a career that featured five Scottish Premiership triumphs. However, it appears the 37-year-old is not ready to turn his back on football.

Charlie Mulgrew has joined Doncaster City. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The defender is not the only high-profile figure to have been recruited by Doncaster City. They have also secured the services of former Leeds United forward Ross McCormack.