Former Doncaster Rovers, Birmingham City and Brighton & Hove Albion man makes League One loan move
The midfielder spent the 2020/21 season in South Yorkshire, having made his first loan switch away from Brighton & Hove Albion. He was considered a coup for Rovers, having signed for Brighton from Manchester City for a reported £2.5m.
During his time at the Eco-Power Stadium, Richards amassed 48 appearances and scored 11 goals. However, subsequent loan stints at Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers did not prove quite as productive.
His move to the R’s was made permanent but last season yielded just four league outings for the 23-year-old. He has now been given an opportunity to rediscover his mojo out on loan at Cambridge.
After putting pen to paper, Richards told Cambridge’s website: “I am very excited. It’s a big opportunity for me to come here and play some football - I just want to get out there and show what I can do.
"Speaking to the club about my aims and where I want to get to, and the Club's aims, and where they want to get to, it all made sense to me. I want to get back to enjoying my football and if I am enjoying it, then everything else will come along with that."
Richards will be working under U’s boss Garry Monk, a familiar face in Yorkshire having previously led Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.
Monk said: “Taylor is an exciting talent who has huge potential to be an outstanding player in this league. He will bring another dimension to our team and we are very excited to work with him this season. I am delighted to welcome him to the club.”
