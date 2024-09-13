Plymouth Argyle have drafted in former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Marko Marosi on a short-term deal.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims have lost Conor Hazard to injury but have moved swiftly to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks. Marosi has joined on a deal described as running until ‘at least January’.

The 30-year-old, a former Slovakia youth international, is a familiar face in South Yorkshire having spent five years in Doncaster’s ranks. He represented the club in League One and League Two, amassing 95 appearances between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney said: “When we knew the severity of Conor’s injury, we moved quickly to bring in a goalkeeper who could strengthen the group.

“We are really pleased to bring Marko to the club, he has good experience and the attributes we were looking for. He will challenge Daniel [Grimshaw] for the shirt but is also another seasoned professional for our crop of young goalkeepers to learn from as well.”

Marko Marosi spent five years at Doncaster Rovers. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Marosi was a free agent prior to joining Plymouth, having left Shrewsbury Town at the end of the 2023/24 season. He also counts Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and non-league outfit Barnoldswick Town among his former clubs.

Plymouth’s director of football Neil Dewsnip said: “I am delighted we have managed to bring Marko to the club, initially on a short-term deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has really good EFL experience having played close to 250 games and joins us off the back of a really positive time at Shrewsbury.