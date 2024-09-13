Former Doncaster Rovers, Coventry City and Wigan Athletic man handed short-term deal by Championship club
The Pilgrims have lost Conor Hazard to injury but have moved swiftly to reinforce their goalkeeping ranks. Marosi has joined on a deal described as running until ‘at least January’.
The 30-year-old, a former Slovakia youth international, is a familiar face in South Yorkshire having spent five years in Doncaster’s ranks. He represented the club in League One and League Two, amassing 95 appearances between the sticks.
Plymouth boss Wayne Rooney said: “When we knew the severity of Conor’s injury, we moved quickly to bring in a goalkeeper who could strengthen the group.
“We are really pleased to bring Marko to the club, he has good experience and the attributes we were looking for. He will challenge Daniel [Grimshaw] for the shirt but is also another seasoned professional for our crop of young goalkeepers to learn from as well.”
Marosi was a free agent prior to joining Plymouth, having left Shrewsbury Town at the end of the 2023/24 season. He also counts Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and non-league outfit Barnoldswick Town among his former clubs.
Plymouth’s director of football Neil Dewsnip said: “I am delighted we have managed to bring Marko to the club, initially on a short-term deal.
“He has really good EFL experience having played close to 250 games and joins us off the back of a really positive time at Shrewsbury.
“He will join up with the group immediately and go straight into the squad for Saturday’s game. We all wish him well for his time with Argyle.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.