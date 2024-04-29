The semi-finals of the League One play-offs await Barnsley but they are currently being led by interim head coach Martin Devaney. ‘Disco’ stepped into the dugout following the sacking of Neill Collins last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellens has now been installed as the BetVictor favourite to take the reins at 5/4, leapfrogging the likes of MK Dons boss Mike Williamson and Dominik Thalhammer.

Richie Wellens has been in charge of Leyton Orient since 2022. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The aforementioned pair have both been linked with the role and are priced at 5/2 and 4/1 respectively. Current caretaker Devaney is an outside contender at 8/1, as is his former Barnsley colleague Michael Duff.

Wellens hung up his boots in 2018 and led Oldham Athletic in his first managerial role. He then had stints at Swindon Town and Salford City before returning to Doncaster Rovers, who he represented as a player.

He was sacked by Rovers in December 2021 but sealed a return to the dugout later on in the season, landing the Leyton Orient gig. He oversaw promotion to the third tier in the 2022/23 season and steered Orient to an impressive 11th-placed finish in League One this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad