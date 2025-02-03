Former Doncaster Rovers loanee sacked by League Two club despite making 11 transfer window signings

Despite being allowed to make 11 signings this transfer window, the manager of the club at the bottom of the EFL has been sacked on deadline day.

Mike Williamson has been relieved of his duties by Carlisle, leaving League Two’s bottom club looking for a third manager of the season.

Williamson signed 11 new players in January but has been unable to arrest a desperate run of form that has seen the Cumbrians plummet to the foot of the League Two table.

One of those signings was Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Fusire on loan.

They are five points adrift of safety and nine behind Harrogate Town, who currently sit in 20th place.

Williamson had long spells as a defender with Southampton, Wycombe and Newcastle in his playing career.

He had a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers while a Saints player in 2004 but didn’t make an appearance for the then Belle Vue-club.

Williamson made his name as a manager with Gateshead in non-league before moving up the leagues to MK Dons and then Carlisle.

A 5-1 defeat at home to Swindon on Saturday was the final straw for the Carlisle board, taking his side’s run to five losses in their last six games. Overall, the former Newcastle defender oversaw just four league wins since being appointed in September to replace Paul Simpson.

Reacting to questions over his future at the weekend, Williamson told the News and Star: “I know you’re skirting around, ‘Are you going to get sacked?’

“That’s not in my control and I’m not interested in talking about that. I’m interested in already watching the game back and looking at why, looking at answers.”

A statement on Monday morning read: “Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that head coach Mike Williamson has this morning been relieved of his duties and has left the club with immediate effect.