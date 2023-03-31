Latest news on the transfer front regarding this ex-Harrogate Town winger emerges

Former Harrogate Town loan ace Josh McPake is being linked with a permanent exit from Rangers this summer. The youngster has spent this season with Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship under former Premier League boss Owen Coyle.

He is due to return to Ibrox at the end of the campaign but his long-term future is up in the air, despite his contract with his parent club expiring in 2024. The former Scotland youth international is down the pecking order and could well move on for a new challenge.

According to a report by Football Insider, Falkirk are plotting a move and are ready to hand him an escape route from Rangers. He has risen up through the youth ranks of the Scottish Premiership giants but has only made one first-team appearance to date.

Harrogate swooped to land him back in 2020 and he was a hit with the Yorkshire side, chipping in with four goals in 24 games in all competitions. Prior to his temporary switch to League Two, he had spells at Dundee and Greenock Morton.