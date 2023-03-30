A look at the situation regarding Harrogate Town’s next opponents

Tranmere Rovers remain without a permanent manager as they prepare to take on Harrogate Town on Friday night under the lights. The Birkenhead club go into the clash at Prenton Park sat in 14th place in the League Two table.

They decided to sack Micky Mellon on 19th March and are currently weighing up their options ahead of next season. Ian Dawes has been placed in caretaker charge alongside Andy Parkinson until a permanent successor found and the Whites drew 1-1 away at Colchester United last time out under their leadership.

Merseyside-born Karl Robinson, who has previously managed MK Dons and Oxford United, is the 4/6 favourite for the vacant position at the moment on BetVictor. Interim boss Ian Dawes is then found at 3/1, followed by ex-Sheffield United and Hull City manager Nigel Adkins at 5/1.

Outsiders then consist of Clint Hill at 14/1, David Artell at 20/1 and Danny Cowley at 20/1. The Tranmere job isn’t the only vacancy in the Football League right now following Rochdale’s decision to part company with Jim Bentley.