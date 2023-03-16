News you can trust since 1754
Round-up: Swindon Town and Crawley Town pair depart, Salford City eye Crewe Alexandra man, Carlisle United tie up deals

Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town’s League Two rivals

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:43 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:54 GMT

Bradford City are eyeing promotion to League One this season. Doncaster Rovers still hold an outside shot of making the play-offs.

Harrogate Town, on the other hand, are fighting against relegation. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League Two at the moment...

Harrogate Town eye summer deal

As per the Harrogate Advertiser, Harrogate Town want to keep hold of defender Toby Sims for longer. Discussions over a contract extension are already underway.

Salford City eye Crewe Alexandra star

Salford City are apparently among the clubs keen on Crewe Alexandra striker Dan Agyei, according to a report by Football League World. The former Burnley man has scored 12 goals this term and is being linked with a few Football League clubs.

Swindon Town forward heads out on loan

Swindon Town attacker George Cowmeadow has joined Swindon Supermarine on loan. The youngster has been allowed to join the non-league side on a deal until the end of the season.

Crawley Town midfielder departs

Crawley Town midfielder Jayden Davis has linked up with Lewes on a temporary basis to get some more game time. He isn’t the only player heading out the exit door at the Broadfield Stadium, with Florian Kastrati joining Bognor Regis Town on loan as well.

Carlisle United tie up deals

Carlisle United have tied up new contracts for midfielder Callum Guy (two years) and defender Jack Armer (three years). The Cumbrians are currently 2nd in the table behind Leyton Orient.

League Two