Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town’s League Two rivals

Bradford City are eyeing promotion to League One this season. Doncaster Rovers still hold an outside shot of making the play-offs.

Harrogate Town, on the other hand, are fighting against relegation. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League Two at the moment...

Harrogate Town eye summer deal

As per the Harrogate Advertiser, Harrogate Town want to keep hold of defender Toby Sims for longer. Discussions over a contract extension are already underway.

Salford City eye Crewe Alexandra star

Salford City are apparently among the clubs keen on Crewe Alexandra striker Dan Agyei, according to a report by Football League World. The former Burnley man has scored 12 goals this term and is being linked with a few Football League clubs.

Swindon Town forward heads out on loan

Swindon Town attacker George Cowmeadow has joined Swindon Supermarine on loan. The youngster has been allowed to join the non-league side on a deal until the end of the season.

Crawley Town midfielder departs

Crawley Town midfielder Jayden Davis has linked up with Lewes on a temporary basis to get some more game time. He isn’t the only player heading out the exit door at the Broadfield Stadium, with Florian Kastrati joining Bognor Regis Town on loan as well.

Carlisle United tie up deals

