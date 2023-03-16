Doncaster Rovers turned to Danny Schofield in October after parting company with Gary McSheffrey. The 42-year-old had a spell at Huddersfield Town in the Championship earlier this season.
He has won 40.9% of matches in all competitions since taking over. Using data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at where his side would sit in the table if the campaign started when he took over...
1. Stockport, 43 points
2. Carlisle, 42 points
3. Leyton Orient, 40 points
4. Sutton, 40 points
5. Northampton, 36 points
6. Bradford, 34 points
7. Stevenage, 32 points
8. Mansfield, 31 points
9. Swindon, 29 points
10. Salford, 29 points
11. Doncaster, 29 points
12. Newport, 28 points
13. Tranmere, 27 points
14. AFC Wimbledon, 26 points
15. Walsall, 26 points
16. Harrogate, 26 points
17. Gillingham, 26 points
18. Grimsby, 26 points
19. Colchester, 25 points
20. Barrow, 25 points
21. Crewe, 23 points
22. Crawley, 21 points
23. Hartlepool, 21 points
24. Rochdale, 13 points
Doncaster would be three points off the play-offs if the season began on 22nd October. Stockport County would be top above in-form Carlisle United and current table toppers Leyton Orient, whilst Sutton United would also be flying high in 4th place after their recent resurgence under Matt Gray.
At the bottom end of the table, Rochdale have had a tough time of it over recent months and face a battle to avoid slipping into the National League. Hartlepool United and Crawley Town are also down there.