Where Doncaster Rovers would sit in League Two table since Danny Schofield took over compared to Bradford City, Leyton Orient and Stockport County

A look at where Doncaster Rovers would be in the table if the season began when their current boss took over

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:56 GMT

Doncaster Rovers turned to Danny Schofield in October after parting company with Gary McSheffrey. The 42-year-old had a spell at Huddersfield Town in the Championship earlier this season.

He has won 40.9% of matches in all competitions since taking over. Using data from Transfermarkt, here is a look at where his side would sit in the table if the campaign started when he took over...

1. Stockport, 43 points

2. Carlisle, 42 points

3. Leyton Orient, 40 points

4. Sutton, 40 points

5. Northampton, 36 points

6. Bradford, 34 points

7. Stevenage, 32 points

8. Mansfield, 31 points

9. Swindon, 29 points

10. Salford, 29 points

11. Doncaster, 29 points

12. Newport, 28 points

13. Tranmere, 27 points

14. AFC Wimbledon, 26 points

15. Walsall, 26 points

16. Harrogate, 26 points

17. Gillingham, 26 points

18. Grimsby, 26 points

19. Colchester, 25 points

20. Barrow, 25 points

21. Crewe, 23 points

22. Crawley, 21 points

23. Hartlepool, 21 points

24. Rochdale, 13 points

Doncaster would be three points off the play-offs if the season began on 22nd October. Stockport County would be top above in-form Carlisle United and current table toppers Leyton Orient, whilst Sutton United would also be flying high in 4th place after their recent resurgence under Matt Gray.

At the bottom end of the table, Rochdale have had a tough time of it over recent months and face a battle to avoid slipping into the National League. Hartlepool United and Crawley Town are also down there.