Former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Chris Atkinson has ended his lengthy association with non-league outfit Farsley Celtic.

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Atkinson started his career at Huddersfield and also had a loan spell at Bradford in 2014.

The 32-year-old initially joined Farsley on loan from Salford City in 2017, later making his move permanent.

He made his 300th appearance for the Celts last season and holds the record for the most outings in Farsley colours.

Chris Atkinson featured at first-team level for Huddersfield Town after progressing through the club's youth system. | Tony Johnson

However, midway through an injury-hit season, the captain’s departure has been confirmed.

He is one of three players to have left Farsley in the last 24 hours, with his brother Ben having also moved on.

Young forward DJ Campton-Sturridge, the cousin of ex-Liverpool star Daniel, has completed a switch to fellow National League North side Hereford.

It has been a turbulent campaign for Farsley, who are hovering precariously above the relegation zone in the sixth tier.

Their home ground, The Citadel, has not hosted a single game this season due to delays in the laying of a new artificial surface.

Home games are currently being played over 60 miles away in Derbyshire, at the home of Farsley’s league rivals Buxton.

In November, a group of Farsley supporters announced their intention to boycott ‘home’ games played at the venue.

A month prior, the club’s players banded together to accuse owner Paul Barthorpe of “breaking trust” over alleged late wage payments.