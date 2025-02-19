Former Huddersfield Town midfielder Andy King has started his senior coaching career in familiar territory.

King represented the likes of Huddersfield, Bristol City and Derby County in his days as a midfielder, but is best-known for his time at Leicester City.

He spent 14 years in the club’s senior ranks, amassing 379 appearances and winning the Premier League, Championship and League One titles.

The 36-year-old has now returned to the Foxes senior set-up as a coach, joining Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team at the King Power Stadium.

Andy King had a loan spell at Huddersfield Town during the 2019/20 campaign. | Tony Johnson

He had previously served as an assistant with the under-18s set-up and will act as a link between the first team and academy in his new role.

Van Nistelrooy said: “Andy is one of the people in the club with Leicester City in the DNA. What has impressed me most is his eye for the team and for the details of the game.

“He’s very bright in his ideas and we’re aligned in the idea of how to bring Leicester City forward. [Early on] I asked him to be a part of the first team with the coaching staff. He really liked it, we all did, also the players.

Andy King will work with Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

“He’s fully a part of that set-up now and I’m happy that he’s helping us with his knowledge of the club and also of football. He also is a bridge with the academy.