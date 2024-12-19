Former Huddersfield Town and Liverpool director previously linked with Leeds United 'keen' for return to game
The 40-year-old has been out of work since last year, when a six-year association with Norwich City came to an end.
He had joined Norwich from Huddersfield in 2017, having served as football operations director for the Terriers.
Reports linked Webber with a move to Leeds United in the summer of 2023, as the club reshuffled in the aftermath of relegation to the Championship.
According to Football Insider, Webber is looking to return to football but has turned down a number of offers.
CSKA Sofia, of the Bulgarian top flight, are among the clubs thought to have tried recruiting Webber.
Huddersfield and Norwich both reached the Premier League with Webber on board, although he faced criticism from Canaries fans following their relegation back to the Championship.
He held an important role at Norwich during the reign of Daniel Farke who led the Canaries to two Championship title triumphs.
Farke joined Leeds as manager in the summer of 2023 but was not followed by Webber.
Prior to his spells at Huddersfield and Norwich, Webber worked for Wrexham, Liverpool, Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
