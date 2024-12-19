Former Huddersfield Town and Liverpool director previously linked with Leeds United 'keen' for return to game

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 19th Dec 2024, 15:23 BST
Former Huddersfield Town director Stuart Webber is reportedly eyeing a return to the game despite rejecting an offer from CSKA Sofia.

The 40-year-old has been out of work since last year, when a six-year association with Norwich City came to an end.

He had joined Norwich from Huddersfield in 2017, having served as football operations director for the Terriers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reports linked Webber with a move to Leeds United in the summer of 2023, as the club reshuffled in the aftermath of relegation to the Championship.

Stuart Webber was linked with Leeds United towards the end of his time at Norwich City.placeholder image
Stuart Webber was linked with Leeds United towards the end of his time at Norwich City. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

According to Football Insider, Webber is looking to return to football but has turned down a number of offers.

CSKA Sofia, of the Bulgarian top flight, are among the clubs thought to have tried recruiting Webber.

Huddersfield and Norwich both reached the Premier League with Webber on board, although he faced criticism from Canaries fans following their relegation back to the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He held an important role at Norwich during the reign of Daniel Farke who led the Canaries to two Championship title triumphs.

Farke joined Leeds as manager in the summer of 2023 but was not followed by Webber.

Prior to his spells at Huddersfield and Norwich, Webber worked for Wrexham, Liverpool, Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Related topics:Liverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice