Former Huddersfield Town director Stuart Webber is reportedly eyeing a return to the game despite rejecting an offer from CSKA Sofia.

The 40-year-old has been out of work since last year, when a six-year association with Norwich City came to an end.

Reports linked Webber with a move to Leeds United in the summer of 2023, as the club reshuffled in the aftermath of relegation to the Championship.

Stuart Webber was linked with Leeds United towards the end of his time at Norwich City. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

According to Football Insider, Webber is looking to return to football but has turned down a number of offers.

CSKA Sofia, of the Bulgarian top flight, are among the clubs thought to have tried recruiting Webber.

Huddersfield and Norwich both reached the Premier League with Webber on board, although he faced criticism from Canaries fans following their relegation back to the Championship.

He held an important role at Norwich during the reign of Daniel Farke who led the Canaries to two Championship title triumphs.

Farke joined Leeds as manager in the summer of 2023 but was not followed by Webber.