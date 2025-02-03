Former Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green has sealed a permanent move away from Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old was given his senior breakthrough by Huddersfield and left the club in January last year.

After making 55 appearances for the Terriers, and having loan spells with the likes of Rotherham and Wigan Athletic, Edmonds-Green was recruited by Charlton.

Just over a year after his move to The Valley, the defender has sealed a switch to their League One rivals Leyton Orient.

The move has reunited him with Orient boss Richie Wellens, who he worked under at Swindon Town.

Edmonds-Green said: "I have worked with the manager before, so I know what he wants on the football side of things.

"We got promoted together before, and we get along really well. I can't wait to get started, to meet the lads and get going. I've played against the side already this season for Charlton and the football that was played was great."

Wellens added: “I gave 'Reg' his first league experience at Swindon and he was fantastic for me. He's great in the air and is a footballer with really good attributes.

"He's a really good age and has won promotion from this league before with Rotherham United. He has got a lot of Championship experience under his belt.

"It's another really good signing for us, and he's a player who we don't think is at his peak yet and he has a lot more improvement he can make. We think we can make him fitter and stronger."