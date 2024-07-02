Colchester United have snapped up former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City playmaker Jack Payne.

The 29-year-old was available as a free agent, as Charlton Athletic opted against renewing his contract. He had ended the 2023/24 season out on loan, helping Milton Keynes Dons reach the League Two play-offs.

Payne will once again be in League Two when the new campaign begins, as he has penned a two-year deal at Colchester. The move reunites him with Colchester boss Danny Cowley, who he worked under at Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Payne made 28 appearances during his time at Huddersfield Town. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Speaking to Colchester’s official website, Payne said: “I’ve worked with Danny and Nicky [Cowley, assistant] before and we keep in touch generally, so when the summer came and I became a free agent, discussions started taking place.

“It got cut short so I’m really excited to be working with them again, I really enjoyed the time I had with them and it was a massive factor in me signing.”

Like Payne, Cowley also counts Huddersfield among his former clubs. Payne was recruited by the Terriers in 2016, making the move to West Yorkshire after an impressive start to his career at Southend United.