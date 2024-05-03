The 29-year-old is still on Charlton’s books, although is currently on loan at Milton Keynes Dons and preparing for the League Two play-offs. He has been a regular under Mike Williamson this season, racking up 42 appearances and seven goals.

Should they wish to, MK Dons may have the opportunity to make his move permanent this summer. Charlton have confirmed he will be leaving The Valley this summer after two years at the club.

He was recruited by the Addicks in 2022 on the back of a stellar campaign in League Two with Swindon Town. He is well-known to fans of Huddersfield, having represented the Terriers between 2016 and 2019.

Jack Payne spent three years on the books of Huddersfield Town. Image: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Payne made 28 appearances for the Terriers, registering four goals before he was allowed to move on. His final season at Huddersfield was spent on loan at Bradford, for whom he notched nine goals and seven assists over 47 outings.

Charlton are now led by Nathan Jones, who had previously signalled his intention to oversee a revamp at the club. Payne has been released alongside a host of other senior figures, including Connor Wickham, Michael Hector and Kazenga LuaLua.