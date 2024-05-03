Former Doncaster Rovers, Sunderland, QPR and Brighton & Hove Albion man available as a free agent
The winger was recruited by Charlton in March and signed a short-term deal at The Valley. It was a move that reunited him with Addicks boss Nathan Jones, who he worked under at Luton Town.
It also marked a return to England for the 33-year-old, who had been plying his trade in Greece with Levadiakos. However, after just a handful of appearances from the bench, LuaLua has been allowed to depart.
He has left alongside forward Connor Wickham, who had also been brought in on a short-term deal by Jones. Charlton have also confirmed Richard Chin, Michael Hector, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jack Payne, Terell Thomas and Lewis Ward will all move on when their contracts expire this summer.
In a statement, Charlton said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank every player who is leaving for their efforts during their time at Charlton and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”
LuaLua started his professional career with Newcastle United and his first move away from the Magpies took him to South Yorkshire. He joined Doncaster on loan before having three temporary stints at Brighton & Hove Albion.
The Seagulls signed the winger permanently in 2011 and made more appearances for the club than he has for anyone else.
