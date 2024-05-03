The winger was recruited by Charlton in March and signed a short-term deal at The Valley. It was a move that reunited him with Addicks boss Nathan Jones, who he worked under at Luton Town.

It also marked a return to England for the 33-year-old, who had been plying his trade in Greece with Levadiakos. However, after just a handful of appearances from the bench, LuaLua has been allowed to depart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has left alongside forward Connor Wickham, who had also been brought in on a short-term deal by Jones. Charlton have also confirmed Richard Chin, Michael Hector, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Jack Payne, Terell Thomas and Lewis Ward will all move on when their contracts expire this summer.

Kazenga LuaLua is available as a free agent. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

In a statement, Charlton said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank every player who is leaving for their efforts during their time at Charlton and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”

LuaLua started his professional career with Newcastle United and his first move away from the Magpies took him to South Yorkshire. He joined Doncaster on loan before having three temporary stints at Brighton & Hove Albion.