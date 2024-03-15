Charlton Athletic snap up former Doncaster Rovers, Luton Town and Sunderland man on short-term deal
The move has reunited the 33-year-old with Addicks boss Nathan Jones, who he worked under during the Welshman’s Luton tenure as well as at Brighton & Hove Albion. He has penned a deal that runs until the end of April.
LuaLua said: “I’ve enjoyed my time working under Nathan a lot. I know the gaffer from when I was at Brighton and also at Luton and I’ve had a good time with him. It’s a pleasure for me to be working with him again because I’ve always learned a lot when I’ve worked with him. I’m very, very happy to work with him again.
“I’m really excited to get started. I’ve been training with the team for the last few weeks and I’m buzzing to wear the shirt.”
The Newcastle United academy graduate, who also counts Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers among his former clubs, has been given the number 49 shirt. He has joined having recently left Greek outfit Levadiakos.
Jones said: “Kazenga’s a great lad, a fantastic player and he's had a real good career. I've always enjoyed working with him and he makes us as a group, as a club and hopefully as an 11 better.
"He's someone that we haven’t got here - in wide areas Tyreece Campbell is probably the only natural one. We wanted to have that option. I know Kazenga very well and he’s just left Greece so it was an ideal opportunity.”
He has followed in the footsteps of former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United forward Connor Wickham in joining Charlton on a short-term basis.