Charlton Athletic snap up former Doncaster Rovers, Luton Town and Sunderland man on short-term deal

Charlton Athletic have snapped up former Doncaster Rovers and Luton Town winger Kazenga LuaLua.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Mar 2024, 18:48 GMT

The move has reunited the 33-year-old with Addicks boss Nathan Jones, who he worked under during the Welshman’s Luton tenure as well as at Brighton & Hove Albion. He has penned a deal that runs until the end of April.

LuaLua said: “I’ve enjoyed my time working under Nathan a lot. I know the gaffer from when I was at Brighton and also at Luton and I’ve had a good time with him. It’s a pleasure for me to be working with him again because I’ve always learned a lot when I’ve worked with him. I’m very, very happy to work with him again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m really excited to get started. I’ve been training with the team for the last few weeks and I’m buzzing to wear the shirt.”

Kazenga LuaLua worked under Nathan Jones at Luton Town. Image: David Rogers/Getty ImagesKazenga LuaLua worked under Nathan Jones at Luton Town. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
Kazenga LuaLua worked under Nathan Jones at Luton Town. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter

The Newcastle United academy graduate, who also counts Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers among his former clubs, has been given the number 49 shirt. He has joined having recently left Greek outfit Levadiakos.

Jones said: “Kazenga’s a great lad, a fantastic player and he's had a real good career. I've always enjoyed working with him and he makes us as a group, as a club and hopefully as an 11 better.

"He's someone that we haven’t got here - in wide areas Tyreece Campbell is probably the only natural one. We wanted to have that option. I know Kazenga very well and he’s just left Greece so it was an ideal opportunity.”

He has followed in the footsteps of former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United forward Connor Wickham in joining Charlton on a short-term basis.

Related topics:Nathan JonesCharlton AthleticLuton TownSunderlandGreece