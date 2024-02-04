The 50-year-old has become the club’s third manager of the season, following the dismissals of Dean Holden and Michael Appleton. He inherits a side currently in freefall and hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Charlton’s swoop has ended almost a year of unemployment for Jones, who was axed by Southampton last February. He was strongly linked with a move to Rotherham United earlier on in the campaign, but reports suggested he turned down the chance to take the reins at the New York Stadium.

Jones is already familiar with his new employers, having led Charlton’s under-21 side during the 2012/13 season.

After putting pen to paper at The Valley, Jones said: “I am extremely excited by the challenge in front of me at Charlton. It is a club that I have fond memories of from my time here and I want to play my part in moving the club forward.

“I have been approached by a number of clubs to get back into management but I have been waiting for the right opportunity. From my conversations with the board and given the long-term nature of the contract, I can see there is a real appetite to build something here which I am really looking forward to being a part of.”

James Rodwell, the chairman of Charlton’s board, added: “We’re really pleased to appoint Nathan Jones. He is a manager of real pedigree who has a track record of building successful teams over a period of time.

“We were really impressed with the quality of candidates interested in coming to Charlton. Through our initial research, the in-depth interview process and the references we took, Nathan was the clear stand out.

"He is a great fit for Charlton given his ability to get his teams playing football on the front foot, with a passion and an intensity. He is an excellent coach, who is tactically savvy and an outstanding developer of talent.