Former Huddersfield Town, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers man who won England youth caps still a free agent
The forward was prolific for the Premier League giants at youth level and also represented England’s under-18s and under-19s.
While Hiwula has been unable to carve out a career in the top flight, he has represented an array of clubs in the EFL.
He has had varying levels of success, with his three spells in Yorkshire an example of this. Hiwula joined Huddersfield in 2015 but made just one appearance across his three years on the club’s books.
Bradford borrowed his services during that time and he notched 12 goals in 49 appearances for the Bantams, helping to guide the club to the brink of Championship football.
His most recent stint in Yorkshire was not quite as exciting as his time with Bradford, as he managed one goal in 20 outings for Doncaster during the 2020/21 campaign.
The 30-year-old was most recently on the books of Morecambe, who handed him a short-term deal that ran until the end of the 2023/24 season. In the summer, his contract expired and he became a free agent.
Although the 2024/25 campaign is approaching its midway point, Hiwula remains unattached.
He can be signed outside of transfer windows but may still be looking forward to January, when clubs tend to consider their options.
While he may not have lived up to early hype, the former Coventry City and Portsmouth frontman has experience and attributes that could prove useful for a club seeking attacking reinforcements.
