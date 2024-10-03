Former Huddersfield Town, Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth man makes shock return - four years after retiring
Huddersfield recruited Holmes-Dennis in 2016, signing him from Charlton Athletic and handing him a three-year deal. However, after being loaned to Portsmouth in 2017, he sustained a serious injury on his Pompey debut.
It marked the beginning of a lengthy struggle with injury, one he succumbed to by retiring at the age of 24. Now 28, Holmes-Dennis is back in the game with non-league outfit Corinthian Casuals.
While there has been no official announcement regarding his arrival, reports from the club’s matches show Holmes-Dennis has been in semi-professional action.
The Tolworth-based club compete in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South, on the ninth rung of the English football ladder.
Speaking to The News in 2020, Holmes-Dennis alluded to the possibility of making a return to the pitch below the EFL.
He said: “Perhaps I can play semi-pro? Not playing ever again would be impossible for me, I’d love to get to a place where I can train a couple of times a week and then play on the Saturday.
“Whatever I do next, it will be with as much effort as I put into football. Fulfilment is important to me.”
Holmes-Dennis left Huddersfield in 2019 after making 15 appearances for the club, going on to represent Bristol Rovers before his retirement.
