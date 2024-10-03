Former Huddersfield Town defender Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is back playing - four years after hanging up his boots.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield recruited Holmes-Dennis in 2016, signing him from Charlton Athletic and handing him a three-year deal. However, after being loaned to Portsmouth in 2017, he sustained a serious injury on his Pompey debut.

It marked the beginning of a lengthy struggle with injury, one he succumbed to by retiring at the age of 24. Now 28, Holmes-Dennis is back in the game with non-league outfit Corinthian Casuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there has been no official announcement regarding his arrival, reports from the club’s matches show Holmes-Dennis has been in semi-professional action.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis made 15 appearances for Huddersfield Town. | Bruce Rollinson

The Tolworth-based club compete in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South, on the ninth rung of the English football ladder.

Speaking to The News in 2020, Holmes-Dennis alluded to the possibility of making a return to the pitch below the EFL.

He said: “Perhaps I can play semi-pro? Not playing ever again would be impossible for me, I’d love to get to a place where I can train a couple of times a week and then play on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever I do next, it will be with as much effort as I put into football. Fulfilment is important to me.”