Danny Simpson has claimed a move to Celtic collapsed before he joined Huddersfield Town in 2019.

The defender left Leicester City at the end of the 2018/19 season, bringing the curtain down on a five-year stay that included a Premier League title triumph.

Huddersfield brought Simpson to Yorkshire but the 37-year-old has explained how he almost took a different post-Leicester path.

Speaking to Celts Are Here, he said: “[I came] very close [to signing for Celtic], I was gutted actually. I wanted to go there and win trophies but it didn’t happen. I spoke to the manager at the time, Neil Lennon, he wanted it to happen. Unfortunately, that’s one of the things I would have liked to have got over the line.”

Simpson only ventured beyond England once in his career, spending time on loan at Belgian side Royal Antwerp while cutting his teeth at Manchester United.

According to Simpson, the Celtic board were responsible for the club not signing Simpson and instead moving to different targets.

When asked why the move did not materialise, he said: “The board. Neil rang me and said ‘it’s not going to happen’. It’s one of them things. It’s a long time ago now, it was 2019. It’s a shame because I know the club, amazing things, but it wasn’t meant to be unfortunately.”

Simpson spent just one season at the John Smith’s Stadium but spoke of his disappointment at leaving the club.

A spell at Bristol City followed before Simpson had a brief stint in non-league football with Macclesfield. More recently, he stepped into the boxing ring for an exhibition bout against YouTuber Danny Aarons.