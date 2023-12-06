Ex-Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Manchester United man makes appearance for non-league outfit
The Silkmen, led by fellow ex-Terrier Alex Bruce, defeated Tranmere 4-2 in the Cheshire Senior Cup last night (December 5) with the help of some high-profile figures. Experienced defender Simpson was in the line-up, as was former Huddersfield and Hull City frontman Oumar Niasse.
Simpson spent the 2019/20 campaign with Huddersfield, making 25 appearances in total. He is also a Premier League winner, having helped Leicester CIty stun the world with their title win in 2016.
A product of the Manchester United academy, he also counts the likes of Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers among his former clubs. On his Macclesfield debut, it was Niasse that secured the limelight with a hat-trick against the EFL opponents.
It remains to be seen whether Simpson will play any part in Macclesfield’s league campaign, as trialists can feature in the Cheshire Senior Cup. Earlier on in the season, former Sheffield United defender Matthew Lowton appeared in the competition for Stockport County.
Macclesfield compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, in the seventh tier of English football. They began the season with former EFL winger Mark Duffy at the helm but he was axed and replaced by Bruce.