The Silkmen, led by fellow ex-Terrier Alex Bruce, defeated Tranmere 4-2 in the Cheshire Senior Cup last night (December 5) with the help of some high-profile figures. Experienced defender Simpson was in the line-up, as was former Huddersfield and Hull City frontman Oumar Niasse.

Simpson spent the 2019/20 campaign with Huddersfield, making 25 appearances in total. He is also a Premier League winner, having helped Leicester CIty stun the world with their title win in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A product of the Manchester United academy, he also counts the likes of Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers among his former clubs. On his Macclesfield debut, it was Niasse that secured the limelight with a hat-trick against the EFL opponents.

Danny Simpson spent a season with Huddersfield Town. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether Simpson will play any part in Macclesfield’s league campaign, as trialists can feature in the Cheshire Senior Cup. Earlier on in the season, former Sheffield United defender Matthew Lowton appeared in the competition for Stockport County.