Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Matt Glennon has admitted he was hoping Andre Breitenreiter would leave the Terriers.

The German coach left the John Smith’s Stadium yesterday (May 10), having failed to prevent the club suffering relegation to League One. He only took the reins in February and has moved on after just 13 games at the helm.

Glennon does believe Breitenreiter was the right man to take the Terriers forward as they look to bounce back with a strong campaign in the third tier.

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “I was hoping he'd go. I don't think he was the man to take the club forward in League One. I knew it was coming from his body language and what he was saying. It's not a massive surprise, it's just taken longer than I had expected.

Andre Breitenreiter has left Huddersfield Town. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

"The problem is they bring in such different coaches and managers. They need consistency in who they bring in.”

Huddersfield now face the daunting task of making a managerial appointment they desperately need to get right. Following the underwhelming tenures of Darren Moore and Breitenreiter, the club cannot afford to misfire again.

Liam Rosenior, recently sacked by Hull City, is someone Glennon believes would be “unbelievable” for the club.

