Former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Rotherham United man Izzy Brown sparks backlash with comment

Former Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United loanee Izzy Brown has sparked an online backlash with a controversial comment.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th May 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:36 BST

The 26-year-old represented the Terriers, Owls and Whites as a loanee while on the books of Premier League side Chelsea, and also had a spell with Rotherham United. He was once thought to be destined for a career in the top flight but recently announced his retirement due to an Achilles injury.

This morning (May 9), he tweeted: “I understand everyone has an opinion, but who are these little kids/grown men commenting on football week in week out, when they’ve never stepped foot on a football pitch and want to tell a professional footballer how to kick a football… make it make sense!!”.

The tweet was met with a backlash, with many football fans taking to Twitter to challenge Brown on his comment. He followed up his initial comment with a further tweet, stating the first had been “taken out of context”.

Brown retired at the age of 26. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Brown retired at the age of 26. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

He said: “This was taken out of context, should have made it a lot clearer! I was referring to some of the podcasts I listen to… was never about fans who pay good money to go and watch their team! I’m sorry if it offended any fans that travel up and down the country! You make football.”

The former England youth international impressed on loan at Huddersfield during the 2016/17 campaign, helping the Terriers secure promotion to the Premier League. He also enjoyed a promising spell with Rotherham United but struggled to make an impact at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, making just two senior appearances for the former.

