Former Huddersfield Town, Southampton and Crystal Palace man leaves managerial role after just two games
Puncheon has been based in Cyprus since 2019, when he moved to Pafos ahead of the final years of his playing career.
He took charge of Ayia Napa last month, taking on his third managerial role after stints at Peyia 2014 and AEZ Zakakiou.
Puncheon led Ayia Napa to 1-0 victories in each of his opening two games but his departure by mutual consent has now been confirmed.
In a statement, Ayia Napa said: “Ayia Napa Sports Club announces the mutual consent termination of its cooperation with coach Jason Puncheon.
"Assistant coach Christos Tsapatsoulis also left our team. The board wishes both the best in their professional careers."
A well-travelled playmaker in his playing days, Puncheon counts the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton, Millwall and Milton Keynes Dons among his former clubs.
He also spent time on loan at Huddersfield in 2019, making six appearances for the Terriers in the Premier League.
