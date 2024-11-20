Former Huddersfield Town loanee Jason Puncheon has left his role as manager of Ayia Napa after just two games in charge.

Puncheon has been based in Cyprus since 2019, when he moved to Pafos ahead of the final years of his playing career.

He took charge of Ayia Napa last month, taking on his third managerial role after stints at Peyia 2014 and AEZ Zakakiou.

Puncheon led Ayia Napa to 1-0 victories in each of his opening two games but his departure by mutual consent has now been confirmed.

Jason Puncheon made seven appearances during his loan spell at Huddersfield Town. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

In a statement, Ayia Napa said: “Ayia Napa Sports Club announces the mutual consent termination of its cooperation with coach Jason Puncheon.

"Assistant coach Christos Tsapatsoulis also left our team. The board wishes both the best in their professional careers."

A well-travelled playmaker in his playing days, Puncheon counts the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton, Millwall and Milton Keynes Dons among his former clubs.