Former Huddersfield Town, Southampton and Millwall man makes swift return to management after bizarre exit

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 10:28 GMT
Former Huddersfield Town loanee Jason Puncheon has made a swift return to management following an abrupt exit.

The 38-year-old took charge of Cypriot side Ayia Napa last month but raised eyebrows when he departed after two games at the helm.

His sudden exit was made stranger by the fact he had overseen wins in both of his games in charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Puncheon, who also represented the likes of Southampton, Millwall and Crystal Palace during his playing career, has now taken charge of fellow Cyrpiot side Akritas Chlorokas.

Former Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace playmaker Jason Puncheon has made a swift return to the dugout.Former Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace playmaker Jason Puncheon has made a swift return to the dugout.
Former Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace playmaker Jason Puncheon has made a swift return to the dugout. | Christopher Lee/Getty Images

A statement issued by the club read: “We are excited to officially welcome Jason Puncheon as the new head coach of Akritas Chlorakas.

“With his extensive experience as a player in top leagues and his leadership qualities, we are confident that he will bring fresh ideas, determination, and a winning mentality to our team.

“Jason has shown his passion for football throughout his career, and we are thrilled to have him bring that same energy to Akritas Chlorakas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Together, we are ready to face the challenges ahead, work hard, and achieve great things.

“Let’s give Jason a warm welcome to the Akritas family and show our support as he begins this new journey with us. Here’s to a successful and exciting chapter for Akritas Chlorakas.”

Puncheon joined Huddersfield on loan from Crystal Palace in 2019, making a total of seven appearances for the Terriers.

Related topics:SouthamptonMillwall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice