Former Huddersfield Town loanee Jason Puncheon has made a swift return to management following an abrupt exit.

His sudden exit was made stranger by the fact he had overseen wins in both of his games in charge.

Puncheon, who also represented the likes of Southampton, Millwall and Crystal Palace during his playing career, has now taken charge of fellow Cyrpiot side Akritas Chlorokas.

Former Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace playmaker Jason Puncheon has made a swift return to the dugout. | Christopher Lee/Getty Images

A statement issued by the club read: “We are excited to officially welcome Jason Puncheon as the new head coach of Akritas Chlorakas.

“With his extensive experience as a player in top leagues and his leadership qualities, we are confident that he will bring fresh ideas, determination, and a winning mentality to our team.

“Jason has shown his passion for football throughout his career, and we are thrilled to have him bring that same energy to Akritas Chlorakas.

“Together, we are ready to face the challenges ahead, work hard, and achieve great things.

“Let’s give Jason a warm welcome to the Akritas family and show our support as he begins this new journey with us. Here’s to a successful and exciting chapter for Akritas Chlorakas.”