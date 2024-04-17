The 24-year-old, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Huddersfield, has been plagued by injury this term. He has spent most of the campaign sidelined although has recently returned to the Blues side.

Despite slotting back in following his lengthy absence, he is reportedly seen as someone who can be sold for pure profit in the summer window. According to TEAMtalk, an array of clubs have considered moves for the defender.

Trevoh Chalobah spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Huddersfield Town. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are said to be among them, while Fulham are also described as admirers of the former England youth international. The report claims Chalobah finds a move to Craven Cottage the most attractive prospect.

His brother, West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nathaniel, spent time in Fulham’s academy and later represented the Cottagers at senior level between 2021 and 2023.