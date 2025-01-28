Sean Scannell has admitted to being an “absolute embarrassment” in his final pre-season at Bradford City.

The winger joined the Bantams in 2018, stepping down to League One level having represented Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion in the Championship.

He was unable to prevent Bradford sliding into the fourth tier, making 16 league appearances and registering one assist in a difficult campaign for the club.

After just a handful of League Two appearances in Bradford colours, Scannell stepped back up to League One with a move to Blackpool in 2019.

Sean Scannell spent just over a year on Bradford City's books. | Tony Johnson

In a brutally honest Instagram post, Scannell has shared how he failed to prepare adequately for his final pre-season with the Bantams.

He said: "When I was at Bradford City, I made one of the biggest mistakes of my career when it came to fitness. I did no running in the off-season, thinking I could just switch it on when pre-season came around.

“I was chilling, enjoying life, and then, 10 days before I was due back, I decided to take a little trip to Dubai.

"And let me tell you I had the time of my life. Partying, late nights, good food, and not a single thought about football. I kept telling myself 'I’ll be fine when I’m back’.

Sean Scannell made 24 appearances in a Bradford City shirt. | James Hardisty

“The problem? I landed back on the morning of pre-season training, straight off the plane and onto the pitch. No sleep, no fitness, just vibes.

"It was a disaster. I was an absolute embarrassment, finishing dead last in the running, even behind the goalkeepers. My legs felt like lead, and reality hit me hard.

“But somehow I still ended up getting a move to Blackpool, a league above. Honestly, to this day, I don’t know how I pulled that off, but big credit to my agent, he worked absolute wonders to make that happen."

