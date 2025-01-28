Former Bradford City defender Daniel Oyegoke is reportedly nearing a move to Serie A.

A product of Barnet and Arsenal’s youth systems, Oyegoke moved into the professional game with Brentford.

However, his first tastes of senior football came during loan spells in the EFL with Milton Keynes Dons and Bradford.

The Bantams secured the 22-year-old’s signature for the 2023/24 campaign and he made a total of 28 appearances for the Bantams across all competitions.

His displays in West Yorkshire were enough to persuade Heart of Midlothian to table an offer, although he may not be on their books for much longer.

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, a six-figure transfer fee has been agreed between Hearts and Serie A side Hellas Verona.

He is also believed to have attracted interest from Lecce, another club battling for survival in the top tier of Italian football.

It now appears he could be set to seek pastures new just seven months after moving north of the border.