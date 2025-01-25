Graham Alexander has warned his Bradford City players not to get carried away following their toppling of League Two leaders Walsall.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saddlers have been a dominant presence in the fourth tier and had not tasted defeat in 16 league games before arriving in West Yorkshire.

However, the in-form Bantams caused an upset in stylish fashion. Antoni Sarcevic opened the scoring before an Alex Pattison brace put the game beyond doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t ever get ahead of ourselves,” said Alexander. “But we’ve got players with consistent mindsets.

Graham Alexander led Bradford City to a 3-0 win over Walsall. | Tony Johnson

“When players are going off skew, they are brought back into the group straight away by the experience and knowledge that we have.

“There are players that have gone the distance many times. That was why we tried to recruit them. When it was a difficult period for eight or nine games, we were still together and very hard to beat.”

Walsall’s status as the League Two pace-setters can prove intimidating but Alexander insisted there was not a significant change to his squad’s approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Alexander was a happy man following Bradford City's win over Walsall. | Tony Johnson

“With regards to playing the team top of the table and the phenomenal run they’ve been on, it’s a good win and a strong win,” he said. “But for me, looking at my players, we approached it in exactly the same manner as we did last Saturday against the team at the bottom.

“That for me is more pleasing to see that the players are at it and up for it regardless of who we’re playing.