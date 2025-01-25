Graham Alexander fires warning to Bradford City players after emphatic win over League Two leaders Walsall
The Saddlers have been a dominant presence in the fourth tier and had not tasted defeat in 16 league games before arriving in West Yorkshire.
However, the in-form Bantams caused an upset in stylish fashion. Antoni Sarcevic opened the scoring before an Alex Pattison brace put the game beyond doubt.
“We can’t ever get ahead of ourselves,” said Alexander. “But we’ve got players with consistent mindsets.
“When players are going off skew, they are brought back into the group straight away by the experience and knowledge that we have.
“There are players that have gone the distance many times. That was why we tried to recruit them. When it was a difficult period for eight or nine games, we were still together and very hard to beat.”
Walsall’s status as the League Two pace-setters can prove intimidating but Alexander insisted there was not a significant change to his squad’s approach.
“With regards to playing the team top of the table and the phenomenal run they’ve been on, it’s a good win and a strong win,” he said. “But for me, looking at my players, we approached it in exactly the same manner as we did last Saturday against the team at the bottom.
“That for me is more pleasing to see that the players are at it and up for it regardless of who we’re playing.
“That’s how we have to maintain our consistency. That’s where the results are borne out and we have to work exceptionally hard to keep that up.”
