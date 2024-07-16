Ajax are reportedly interested in signing former Hull City winger Harry Wilson from Fulham.

Wilson had a productive loan spell at Hull in 2018, scoring seven goals in 14 appearances. He had joined the Tigers from Liverpool, who later loaned him to Derby County, AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Fulham.

He was signed by Fulham permanently in 2022 and has since taken his Cottagers appearance tally over the 100 mark.

However, according to Sky Sports, Ajax are interested in giving Wilson his first overseas opportunity. He has two years remaining on his Fulham contract, therefore would cost the Dutch giants a fee.

Harry Wilson enjoyed a productive loan spell at Hull City in 2018. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Ajax have taken interest in English football in recent years, signing the likes of Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough and Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur.

They also have former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in their ranks, having signed the midfielder from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.