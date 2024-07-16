Former Hull City and Derby County winger previously eyed by Leeds United attracts Ajax ‘interest’
Wilson had a productive loan spell at Hull in 2018, scoring seven goals in 14 appearances. He had joined the Tigers from Liverpool, who later loaned him to Derby County, AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Fulham.
He was signed by Fulham permanently in 2022 and has since taken his Cottagers appearance tally over the 100 mark.
However, according to Sky Sports, Ajax are interested in giving Wilson his first overseas opportunity. He has two years remaining on his Fulham contract, therefore would cost the Dutch giants a fee.
Ajax have taken interest in English football in recent years, signing the likes of Chuba Akpom from Middlesbrough and Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur.
They also have former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in their ranks, having signed the midfielder from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.
Wilson was thought to be on Leeds United’s radar in 2020, after the Whites had secured promotion to the Premier League. He had previously been linked with the club in 2018 but a move to Elland Road did not materialise.
