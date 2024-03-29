Former Hull City, Aston Villa and Stoke City man appointed manager of non-league outfit
The 51-year-old, who also represented York City during his playing career, recently stepped down from his role as manager of Matlock Town. However, he has made a swift return to the dugout by joining his former club Basford.
He has taken charge of the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit following days of “intense discussions”. During his previous Basford tenure, which stretched from 2013 until 2019, he oversaw two promotions.
Basford owner Chris Munroe said: “I am delighted that a detailed agreement has been reach between Martin, chair and vice-chair Stan and Milo to return, and it’s straight down to work for all with Martin meeting all management and players this evening.
“The decision to bringing Martin back is irrespective of the outcome of the 23/24 season, where we hope to retain our step three status and regain the Notts Senior Cup trophy facing Nottingham Forest U21s in the final during May. However, we now have a clear structure for 24/25 and can now start planning with regard to every eventuality.”
Chairman Stan Mitchell added: “Getting Martin on board wasn’t on the table a few days ago but when he became available, we knew he would be the perfect fit to work alongside Andy and Danny, Martin was always a fans favourite, and he feels he’s unfinished business at Basford.
“I worked alongside Martin, Chris and Milo in a very successful period for the club and look forward to renewing that close relationship going forward. The majority of the current players know Martin’s ethos and I have no doubt will buy into the upcoming plans from the newly formed management team and the drive to maintain our standing in step three.”
