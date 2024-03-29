The 51-year-old, who also represented York City during his playing career, recently stepped down from his role as manager of Matlock Town. However, he has made a swift return to the dugout by joining his former club Basford.

He has taken charge of the Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit following days of “intense discussions”. During his previous Basford tenure, which stretched from 2013 until 2019, he oversaw two promotions.

Basford owner Chris Munroe said: “I am delighted that a detailed agreement has been reach between Martin, chair and vice-chair Stan and Milo to return, and it’s straight down to work for all with Martin meeting all management and players this evening.

Martin Carruthers has a new role in management. Image: Steve Bardens/Allsport UK /Allsport

“The decision to bringing Martin back is irrespective of the outcome of the 23/24 season, where we hope to retain our step three status and regain the Notts Senior Cup trophy facing Nottingham Forest U21s in the final during May. However, we now have a clear structure for 24/25 and can now start planning with regard to every eventuality.”

Chairman Stan Mitchell added: “Getting Martin on board wasn’t on the table a few days ago but when he became available, we knew he would be the perfect fit to work alongside Andy and Danny, Martin was always a fans favourite, and he feels he’s unfinished business at Basford.