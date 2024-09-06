Relegations are often followed by major squad overhauls but there was a feeling of evolution rather than revolution at the John Smith’s Stadium over the summer.

Sorba Thomas and Jack Rudoni were high-profile departing players but the rest of the outgoing business concerned fringe players. On the incomings front, four senior players arrived on permanent deals and three joined on loan.

Early results have suggested it was not a bad summer at all, as the Terriers have won three of their opening four league games. However, the free agent market can often prove tempting regardless of how well a side has started the season. The market has an array of players, ranging from up-and-coming talents to seasoned veterans.

Here are 17 unattached players Huddersfield could potentially target following the closure of the summer transfer window.

