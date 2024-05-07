Former Hull City, Chelsea and QPR man to become free agent as EFL club confirm release
Kane, now 30, was a regular fixture for Hull as a loanee during the 2018/19 season. His services had been borrowed from Chelsea, who also sanctioned temporary moves to the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest.
The defender’s loan switch to Hull was the last of his Chelsea career and he was allowed to depart permanently in 2019. Spells in the Championship with QPR and Coventry City followed, as well as a stint in Gibraltar with Manchester 62.
He returned to English football in March, penning a short-term deal at Stockport. The Hatters are League One-bound after lifting the League Two title but Kane managed just four appearances in their title charge.
The former England youth international will now be available to snap up as a free agent. Although his move to Stockport did not work out, his experience of higher levels in the EFL may prove tempting to clubs out to bolster their ranks.
Since the end of the regular EFL and National League seasons, retained lists have been published up and down the country. They can prove useful for clubs plotting transfer business as they are made aware who could be picked up for free.
There have been a number of high-profile casualties in recent weeks, including former Hull captain Curtis Davies. The veteran was released by Cheltenham Town following their relegation to League Two.
