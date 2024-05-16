Former Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has reportedly turned down the chance to return to management with Plymouth Argyle.

The 39-year-old was axed by the Tigers following the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign, in a move that left fans reeling. He is considered among the country’s brightest young coaches but is now unemployed having failed to lead Hull into the Championship play-offs.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Rosenior has knocked back an approach from Plymouth. The Pilgrims ended the season with their director of football, Neil Dewsnip, in temporary charge of the club.

He had stepped in after Plymouth opted to part ways with Ian Foster. Coincidentally, Plymouth’s Championship status was retained on the final day with a win over Rosenior’s Hull.

Rosenior has reportedly attracted interest from elsewhere, therefore it may not be long before he is back in a dugout. He recently broke his silence on his Hull exit, issuing a statement via the League Managers Association.

In his statement, he said: “Seeing the team and players develop, improve and grow in an 18 month period, in a style that we believed in, has been amazing and I have enjoyed every moment of working with an outstanding group of people who gave me trust, spirit and togetherness, not just in games, but in every single training session that we worked in. Great people who I have loved being around. Always together.

“Every member of staff gave their all to assist the players and me in this process and for that I am truly grateful. It was a joy to come to work every day. Special people who created a special environment. Thank you.

