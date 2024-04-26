Former Hull City, Liverpool and Preston North End man to become free agent as release confirmed
Amoo was once considered a bright prospect at Liverpool and was even handed a senior debut in the Europa League. As part of his footballing education, he was loaned out to Hull in 2011.
He made a total of seven appearances for the Tigers, scoring his one and only goal in Hull colours in a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers. Liverpool allowed Amoo to seek pastures new in 2012 and spells with the likes of Preston, Tranmere Rovers and Carlisle United followed.
Last year, he dropped into the non-league pyramid to join National League outfit Ebbsfleet. After a year on the club’s books, it has been confirmed he will be leaving when his contract expires this summer. He has been released along with another former Liverpool prospect, winger Jordon Ibe.
In a statement, Ebbsfleet said: “It goes without saying how grateful we are for their contributions this season - and for those who were with us during 2022/23, the incredible service they gave that contributed to the immense feat of being crowned National League South champions and returning us to the National League.”
Amoo, now 33, will be available to snap up as a free agent this summer. Following the conclusion of the regular National League season, a host of clubs have already published retained lists.
Among the early casualties are former Huddersfield Town midfielder Adam Clayton and ex-Leeds United prospect Jordan Stevens, who have been released by Rochdale and Yeovil Town respectively.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.