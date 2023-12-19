Former Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday playmaker George Boyd has made a shock move to non-league outfit Wythenshawe Town.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement in 2021 but has made a remarkable comeback to bring Premier League experience to the North West Counties League Premier Division.

Boyd made 54 appearances for Hull and helped the Tigers seal promotion to the Premier League in 2013. He left for Burnley in 2014, spending three years with the Clarets before a spell with Sheffield Wednesday. His time at Hillsborough was injury-hit but he still managed 49 outings for the Owls.

He is arguably best remembered for his six years with Peterborough United between 2007 and 2013. Boyd was a talismanic figure for Posh and was part of three promotion-winning campaigns.

Peterborough brought him back in 2019 but his second spell did not prove as successful as his first.

Former EFL stars popping up in the non-league pyramid is something that does not come as a huge surprise in 2023. Boyd is in the company of a slew of EFL veterans below the top four leagues, including Nathan Tyson and Clayton Donaldson.