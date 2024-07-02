Former Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 37.

The former England international has enjoyed a successful career, amassing nearly 250 appearances in the Premier League and representing the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County.

He enjoyed two spells in Yorkshire with Hull, sealing promotion from the Championship with the Tigers in 2016. His last stint at Hull came to an end in 2022 and marked the end of his time in the senior game.

Huddlestone then took on a dual role at Manchester United, playing for the club’s under-21s as an overage player while beginning his coaching journey. He announced his departure from the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign and has now hung up his boots.

Tom Huddlestone enjoyed two spells at Hull City. Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

In a statement issued via X, formerly Twitter, Huddlestone said: “So the day has come to announce my retirement from playing professional football. From the age of eight, football is all I have ever known or wanted to do. To be able to do this up until the age of 37 has been a blessing, with many ups and downs on this journey. Now is a time for me to repurpose to the other side of the game I love, coaching.

“Having played for 20 seasons and almost 600 games I feel privileged to have represented some fantastic clubs and fan bases along the way. Each club I have been at, I have always given 100 per cent and due to this, had a fantastic rapport will all fans I have played in front of.

“To represent my country was the ultimate dream growing up, so to achieve that is something I will cherish forever. To all teammates, coaches and mangers along the years a huge thank you for the times we have shared. Not always positive but memories nonetheless.

