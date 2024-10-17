Former Leeds United and Birmingham City defender lands coaching role at Watford
The 45-year-old hung up his boots back in 2018 and has held coaching roles at Birmingham and Millwall.
He represented the former during his playing career, spending the final six years of his career with the Blues. Robinson also counts Leeds among his former employers, having joined on loan from Bolton Wanderers in 2012.
He made a handful of appearances for the Whites during the reign of Neil Warnock, but a permanent move to Elland Road did not materialise.
Robinson has now returned to Watford, who he started his playing career with, to take up the position of assistant coach.
In a statement, Watford said: “Tom Cleverley has decided on a change to Watford’s senior coaching team, adding former Hornets’ defender Paul Robinson to his staff.
“First-team lead coach Javier Pereira has left the club with immediate effect, and Robinson got started straight away this morning as he takes up the position of assistant coach.
“‘Robbo’ will need no introduction to long-serving Golden Boys’ supporters; an original boy-done-good story saw him represent his home-town club on over 250 occasions after progressing through the club’s youth ranks in the mid-1990s.”
