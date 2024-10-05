Michael Carrick will be entering a battle of wits with a familiar face when Middlesbrough visit Watford.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was among the senior figures in the Manchester United squad when a young Tom Cleverley emerged from Carrington’s conveyor belt of talent to join the first-team ranks.

They played together for club and country, with Cleverley undoubtedly learning plenty from one of the country’s most revered midfielders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who followed the final years of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Old Trafford tenure, seeing Carrick and Cleverley in opposing dugouts will be a reminder of how quickly time races on.

Tom Cleverley and Michael Carrick were Manchester United and England teammates. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

"From the moment he came through the academy and trained with the first-team, his hunger to train and improve and practice, every single day, he had a really good way about him,” Carrick said. “He had a fantastic career and it shows you what that can do, in terms of attitude.

"He's obviously got talent and ability. His love of the game shone through and his intelligence after that kept adding to his game all the time. He's doing really well, I'm pleased for him. We're still in touch, we're still friends.”

Carrick is two years into his managerial career, while Cleverley’s is still in its infancy having taken on the Hornets gig in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just one point separates their sides, with Boro sat seventh on 14 points and the Hornets eighth on 13.