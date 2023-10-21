All Sections
Middlesbrough v Birmingham City: Michael Carrick set for 'strange' Wayne Rooney reunion

Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney spent years alongside each other, representing Manchester United and England as players.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Fans who watched the pair light up the Premier League may feel nostalgia pangs when the duo face off as managers of Championship sides today (October 20).

Carrick’s Middlesbrough are set to host Birmingham City, who will be led out by Rooney for the first time.

There is always pressure on a manager’s first game, although several factors will particularly intensify the scrutiny Rooney is placed under.

Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney spent years alongside each other, representing Manchester United and England as players. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Glittering CVs add pressure and Birmingham axed a manager performing well in John Eustace to make way for the Premier League legend.

A win over his friend Carrick would certainly ease some of the lingering tension.

Speaking ahead of the reunion, Carrick said: “Obviously Wayne's there now, it's funny how things work out in football, it being the first one. But it is what it is.

"We'll enjoy the game, we'll obviously stay friends after it, whatever the result is. It may be a little bit strange standing next to him on the touchline but at the same point we're professional, we've done this long enough. We're experienced enough that we'll have our eyes on the game.

“I spoke to him, I speak quite regularly and stay in touch. It's great to see him back. He's been away for a while and [now he’s] back over here and heavily involved. I hope he does really well, obviously I wish him all the best.”

Rooney’s venture into management did not come as a surprise to Carrick, who has paid tribute to his friend’s intelligence.

He said: “He loves the game, Wayne. He's got a real football brain, very intelligent.

"It was the way he played on the pitch, I really enjoyed playing with him for that reason because he was so clever and smart. With that brain, I'm not surprised he's gone into it.”

