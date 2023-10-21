Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney spent years alongside each other, representing Manchester United and England as players.

Fans who watched the pair light up the Premier League may feel nostalgia pangs when the duo face off as managers of Championship sides today (October 20).

Carrick’s Middlesbrough are set to host Birmingham City, who will be led out by Rooney for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is always pressure on a manager’s first game, although several factors will particularly intensify the scrutiny Rooney is placed under.

Michael Carrick and Wayne Rooney spent years alongside each other, representing Manchester United and England as players. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Glittering CVs add pressure and Birmingham axed a manager performing well in John Eustace to make way for the Premier League legend.

A win over his friend Carrick would certainly ease some of the lingering tension.

Speaking ahead of the reunion, Carrick said: “Obviously Wayne's there now, it's funny how things work out in football, it being the first one. But it is what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll enjoy the game, we'll obviously stay friends after it, whatever the result is. It may be a little bit strange standing next to him on the touchline but at the same point we're professional, we've done this long enough. We're experienced enough that we'll have our eyes on the game.

“I spoke to him, I speak quite regularly and stay in touch. It's great to see him back. He's been away for a while and [now he’s] back over here and heavily involved. I hope he does really well, obviously I wish him all the best.”

Rooney’s venture into management did not come as a surprise to Carrick, who has paid tribute to his friend’s intelligence.

He said: “He loves the game, Wayne. He's got a real football brain, very intelligent.