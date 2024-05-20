Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough coach Robbie Keane is reportedly open to making a return to England.

The 43-year-old is currently in charge of Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv and has led the club to a domestic double, scooping the Israeli Premier League and Israel Toto Cup.

While employed by Middlesbrough, he also acted as an assistant to Mick McCarthy in the Republic of Ireland set-up. He had initially started his coaching career in India, taking on a player-manager role at ATK in 2018.

Robbie Keane had a short spell as a coach at Leeds United. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Keane is open to a return to England after enjoying an impressive debut season in Israel. The report claims Keane could emerge on radars quickly, as clubs struggle to secure managerial appointments.