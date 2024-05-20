Former Leeds United and Middlesbrough coach 'open' to England return after domestic double
The 43-year-old is currently in charge of Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv and has led the club to a domestic double, scooping the Israeli Premier League and Israel Toto Cup.
He took the reins in June 2023 after two stints as a coach in England. Keane first worked alongside Jonathan Woodgate during his reign as Middlesbrough boss, before assisting Sam Allardyce as he tried in vain to save Leeds from relegation to the Championship.
While employed by Middlesbrough, he also acted as an assistant to Mick McCarthy in the Republic of Ireland set-up. He had initially started his coaching career in India, taking on a player-manager role at ATK in 2018.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Keane is open to a return to England after enjoying an impressive debut season in Israel. The report claims Keane could emerge on radars quickly, as clubs struggle to secure managerial appointments.
Keane enjoyed a glittering career as a player, representing the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur over the course of 21 years in the game. He also turned out for Leeds as a player, scoring 18 goals in 56 appearances.
