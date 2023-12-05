Former Leeds United manager Steve Evans is the new favourite to take charge of Rotherham United.

The 61-year-old is already familiar with fans of Rotherham, having led the Millers between 2012 and 2015. He is currently in charge of League One outfit Stevenage, who occupy fourth place in the third tier.

When Rotherham dismissed Matt Taylor, Evans’ name featured among the early lists of favourites to be recruited. However, his odds lengthened when reports suggested Nathan Jones had been interviewed for the job.

It has been claimed Jones has snubbed the Millers, which appears to have pushed Evans back into the position of frontrunner at 2/1 with BetVictor. Jones is now 6/1 to take the reins, placing him behind second favourite Leam Richardson (3/1).

Rotherham are still being led by a caretaker team, who oversaw a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City at the weekend. The managerless Millers have also managed to hold high-flying Leeds United to a 1-1 draw.

The figure Rotherham do eventually turn to will face a daunting task at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Rotherham sit 23rd in the league, with Sheffield Wednesday being the only club to have accumulated less points.