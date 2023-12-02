Rotherham United are yet to replace Matt Taylor but a clear favourite for the role has emerged.

Clubs cannot afford to rush the hiring process and Rotherham have taken their time assessing candidates. However, the point will come when fans demand a decision. The festive fixture list is hectic and the games are already coming thick and fast.

Whoever does fill the Millers vacancy has a mammoth task on their hands. Rotherham sit 23rd in the second tier table, seven points adrift of safety and with only Sheffield Wednesday below them.

Here is an updated look at the BetVictor favourites to take the reins at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.