Rotherham United next manager: Clear favourite emerges ahead of ex-Leeds United and Wigan Athletic men

Rotherham United are yet to replace Matt Taylor but a clear favourite for the role has emerged.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 10:10 GMT

The Millers axed Taylor following a slow start to the Championship season and have since been led by a caretaker team comprised of his former colleagues. Taylor has already sealed a return to management, taking charge of League One side Bristol Rovers following the sacking of Joey Barton.

Clubs cannot afford to rush the hiring process and Rotherham have taken their time assessing candidates. However, the point will come when fans demand a decision. The festive fixture list is hectic and the games are already coming thick and fast.

Whoever does fill the Millers vacancy has a mammoth task on their hands. Rotherham sit 23rd in the second tier table, seven points adrift of safety and with only Sheffield Wednesday below them.

Here is an updated look at the BetVictor favourites to take the reins at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Here are the favourites to fill the managerial vacancy at Rotherham United.

1. Favourites for Rotherham United job

Here are the favourites to fill the managerial vacancy at Rotherham United. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

33/1

2. 12. David Healy

33/1 Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

33/1

3. 11. Dean Holden

33/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

33/1

4. 10. Gareth Ainsworth

33/1 Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

